Long Island weather: Wet weekend, sunny on Monday

Long Island is getting hit with two rounds of rain this weekend, but it should clear up by Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Bryan Ramsey said the storms aren’t expected to bring any damaging winds. So far, LaGuardia Airport has seen total rainfall amounts under 1¾" while Islip has had under nine-tenths of an inch, Ramsey said.

Showers are expected to continue all day, but there will be a lull late Saturday night until the next storm moves in on Sunday. Temperatures Saturday will reach a high of 54 degrees and remain around the same at night.

Sunday will feature fog and light rain from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Heavier showers will pick up again in the afternoon.

Sunday will be 61 degrees and drop to 50 at night.

“It’s going to be a pretty wet weekend, anyone who has outdoor activities may want to consider staying indoors unless the point of the activity is supposed to be in the rain,” Ramsey said. “Other than that, maybe have an indoor movie day.”

While the region is expected to get sun on Monday, the rest of the week may also experience more rain.

There will be sunny skies on Monday with a high near 60 degrees and a night low of 47. A mostly-cloudy Tuesday will bring a 40% chance of rain, with temperatures expected to hit a high of 58 degrees and a low of 43.

There is also a 40% chance of rain after 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Wednesday will reach 59 degrees and dip to 44 at night.

Thursday will be partly sunny with temperatures similar to Wednesday. There’s another chance of showers on Friday.