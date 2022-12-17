Long Island weather: Sunny with highs in the low 40s

Sunny skies the next few days will give way to possible snow on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will be clear with a high near 42 degrees, but temperatures will dip to 27 at night. The average high in December is 44 degrees and the average low is close to 30 degrees.

Take out the cold weather gear on Sunday, as it will be gusty with winds of 7 to 13 mph, and a high of 38 degrees will feel like 20 to 30 degrees due to the wind chill. Evening temperatures will drop to 28 degrees.

Monday will also be breezy, with wind gusts of 13 to 20 mph and a high of 41 degrees. The evening low will be 29.

It will warm up on Tuesday with temperatures reaching a high of 41 degrees, before dipping to 27 at night.

The official kick off to winter is on Wednesday, when the winter solstice occurs, and the day will feature sunny skies and a high near 40 degrees. The low will be around 28.

Thursday will be warmer than average, with a high of 46 degrees — but that’s when the region could get hit by snow and rain. The chance of precipitation increases at night, when temperatures fall to a low of 32 degrees.

Friday will be warmer, with a high of 49 degrees and a high chance of rain.