Bitter cold on LI Saturday, after winter storm

There will be no white Christmas this year, but it will be a cold one as temperatures will remain below freezing through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

As many Long Islanders are rebounding from a winter storm that brought power outages and flooding to the area Friday, the next challenge has arrived with a blast of arctic, subfreezing temperatures.

“It’s going to be a cold one, specifically today,” weather service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey said Saturday morning. “The highs will only be in the teens today. We’d be lucky to see 20.”

While the wind hazards from the storm that struck overnight Thursday into Friday are past, wind remains a concern in how it will impact temperatures. Wind chill values could remain below 10 degrees after dipping below zero overnight, Ramsey said.

“One of the main concerns is going to be people staying warm, especially people who don't have proper ways to stay warm for the holidays,” Ramsey said.

Nassau County is opening warming centers Saturday at Wantagh and Cantiague parks from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and around-the-clock at Mitchel Field in Garden City. Nassau police will encourage homeless residents to come inside to one of the warming centers.

Another concern is patchy black ice. The weather service issued a special weather statement for Friday night into Saturday morning.

“Black ice is nearly impossible to see and roadways may appear only wet,” the statement read. “Please use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses and around curves...Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.”

Despite the warning, police in both Nassau and Suffolk counties reported no major crashes or road closures overnight.

PSEG Long Island outages peaked at more than 39,000 customers without power during the storm, the utility reported Saturday. About 700 customers were still affected Saturday morning.

The utility said heavy winds and driving rain toppled trees and downed wires to cause the outages. They said crews continued to work around the clock even as temperatures dipped below freezing to restore power. It is anticipated that all remaining outages will be restored Saturday.

Long Island Rail Road trains have been running mostly on or close to schedule Saturday morning.

The flight delays and cancelations that made for gnarly pre-holiday travel Friday had improved by Saturday morning. Long Island MacArthur Airport had just one canceled flight Saturday morning, according to Flight Tracker, with 86 more cancelations reported at JFK Airport and 45 at LaGuardia Airport.

While some departure delays at the larger airports were still exceeding as much as two hours Saturday morning, there were minimal delays being reported at MacArthur.

Saturday will be cold, but dry. There is no rain or snow in the forecast for the next seven days, according to the weather service forecast.

Temperatures should begin to climb starting Sunday, with highs in the upper 20s before getting into the 30s on Monday and finally climbing above freezing on Tuesday, the weather service predicts.