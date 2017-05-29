Showers could linger on and off this week, forecasters say

The dreary, damp weather on Memorial Day — which forced the cancellation of many festivities across Long Island on Monday — will extend into this week, meteorologists said.

Tuesday and Wednesday mornings are expected to be drier but there will be at least a 30 percent chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the evenings on both days, said National Weather Service meteorologist Faye Barthold in Upton.

Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 60s, while Wednesday will see temperatures around 70 degrees.

Thursday will be “a completely dry day, for a change,” Barthold said, with temperatures in the mid-70s.

The cooler temperatures on Monday, in the mid-50s with patchy drizzle and fog, are “well below normal” for this time of year, Barthold said.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It continues to remain somewhat unsettled,” she said.

Usually Long Island sees temperatures in the low 70s ahead of June, she said.

The rain that moved in early Monday prompted parade cancellations in communities including Bohemia, Hicksville, Freeport, Bay Shore, Lindenhurst and Bethpage. In some cases, ceremonies were moved indoors.