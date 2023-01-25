Snow on LI possible Wednesday, but will turn to rain

Any snow that falls on Long Island during the storm sailing in from Ohio and Tennessee on Wednesday likely won't last before it turns to rain, the National Weather Service said.

But look out for winds that could gust up to 35 mph, and even reach 50 mph along the Atlantic Ocean.

And widespread minor to moderate flooding could arise along the coasts, with possibly overflowing small streams and rivers. Urban areas with poor drainage would also be affected.

A wind advisory has been issued for Long Island from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday.

A coastal flood warning will be in effect for southern Nassau from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 2 a.m. Thursday. Coastal flood advisories will be in effect for the rest of the Island overnight into early Thursday morning.

Heavy rain, winds

While two to five inches of snow could fall on interior parts of the tri-state region, an expected high of 45 degrees on Wednesday undercuts the chances for any snow to add up to much on Long Island.

The arriving low pressure system could, however, bring as much as three inches of rain — and there might be a few intense periods.

The rain is expected to start by mid-morning, after the commute, but will become heavier at night, when the winds are also expected to kick up, the weather service said.

“Rain is expected to exit east out of the area before daybreak on Thursday,” the forecasters said.

And then cloud-clearing high pressure builds in from the west.

The difference in air pressure between that pattern and the departing low pressure system will create powerful breezes on Thursday, with winds gusting from the west as swiftly as 40 mph.

“Expecting afternoon temperatures to range from the mid-30s well north and west to the lower 40s for coastal areas,” the weather service said, but the wind chill will slice 10 degrees from that estimate.

After a sunny Friday and Saturday, clouds may return Sunday, as a series of weak systems “track across the area late Sunday into Tuesday, with rounds of mixed precipitation, rain along the coast, rain/snow, maybe some sleet, inland," the weather service said.