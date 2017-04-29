Long Island weather: Cooler conditions move in Sunday

Sunday’s weather will be markedly different from the surprisngly warm Saturday with the high for the second day of the weekend expected to be nearly 30 degrees lower, according to the Upton-based National Weather Service.

With clouds rolling in on Saturday night and lingering on Sunday, the temperature likely will only hit 55 degrees, the NWS said on its web site.

That contrasts sharply with Saturday’s summer-like high of 84 degrees, which was reached during the afternoon at Long Island MacArthur Airport, the NWS said.

Carlie Buccola, an NWS meteorologist, said the normal high this time of year is 62 at Islip and the low 45.

The start of the work week is not particularly propitious.

After midnight Sunday, patches of drizzle could develop and there might be a few more showers both before and after 8 a.m., the NWS said.

There is the possibility of additional showers after 8 p.m. — and perhaps a few thunderstorms.

The NWS estimated the chances of precipitation at about 60 percent Monday night, though rainfall might not top a tenth to a quarter of an inch — unless thunderstorms arrive.

On Tuesday, when there is around a 30 percent of showers before 8 a.m., the rest of the day should be sunny with a high of 69 degrees, the NWS said.

And Wednesday, it said, should be mostly sunny, though a touch cooler at 64 degrees.