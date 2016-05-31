Long Island weather: Sunny with highs pushing 80 on Tuesday

After a bit of a foggy start, Tuesday across Long Island looks to be dry, mostly sunny and warm, with daily highs pushing upward of 80 degrees.

The National Weather Service said sun should chase away clouds by the afternoon hours.

Clouds and fog dominated much of the morning, but News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said temperatures inland could reach 83 degrees, with it being slightly cooler — in the 70s — at the beaches and on the East End.

Winds will shift as the day moves on, from the northwest to the southwest at 5 to 15 mph, Hoffman said.

Hoffman also said to expect a high ultraviolet-radiation index.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Some clouds will roll in during the overnight hours and winds will shift to the north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Wednesday is a mix of sun and clouds, he said, with daily highs in the mid-70s.