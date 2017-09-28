Long Island weather: Sunshine, highs near 80 Thursday

Thursday is bringing breezy and mostly sunny conditions to Long Island, with above normal temperatures — but minus the mugginess, forecasters say.

Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s at Long Island MacArthur Airport, the National Weather Service said, well above the norm for the day, which is 69.

Already, a cold front had passed through the area, with winds from the north ushering in drier air, meaning less humidity.

Temperatures should be about 10 degrees cooler Friday, with a high in the upper 60s under sunny skies, the weather service said.

Waters off the South Shore continue to be rough and there is a high risk of rip currents and high surf at ocean-facing beaches through Thursday afternoon, the weather service said.

“Fall weather returns this weekend,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

The weekend forecast calls for a chance of showers before noon Saturday, followed by sunshine that should last through Sunday, the weather service said.