Thunderstorms forecast for Long Island Wednesday afternoon, evening

A series of storms is moving into the region, with possible hail and gusty winds, Wednesday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said.

"The vast majority of the forecast area in a marginal risk for severe weather," the weather service said, adding that the chance of rain is 80% with a high of 72 degrees.

The latest weather data indicated "a line or cluster of storms to develop across the western zones … tracking east through the region this afternoon and early evening."

Conditions "may be enough to support a few stronger thunderstorms, with isolated damaging wind gusts the primary hazard, and perhaps small hail," the weather service said in its Wednesday forecast, adding that the chance of rain is 60%.

Two rounds of storms are predicted; one set after 2 p.m. and the other after 8 p.m., the weather service said. The storms should move out after 11 p.m. and the temperature will drop to 58 degrees.

Thursday is forecast to be mostly sunny.