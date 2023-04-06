Highs in the 70s, rain likely on Long Island today

Thursday likely will be the warmest day so far this year, with highs in the low 70s expected for parts of Long Island and 80 degrees away from the coast, thanks to a warm front rising up from the South, the National Weather Service said.

And then, "a big cooldown" arrives, its Weather Prediction Center said.

“This airmass produced mid-80s temps in the nation's capital and southern Delaware (away from coast) yesterday,” the forecasters said.

Both LaGuardia and Newark airports set record highs of 80 degrees in 1947. At Kennedy Airport, the record is 73 degrees, set in 2010, and at Islip it stands at 71, also reached in 2010.

"A typical early spring 20+ degree variation in temp from immediate coast to interior is likely today," the weather service said.

The forecasters added, "Temps should be able to rise into the 70s away from southern and east coasts,” noting the ocean has yet to heat up and clouds might be thicker in those spots.

New York, however, should be spared the strong thunderstorms that may threaten the Virginia to Delmarva Peninsula area.

“Very warm and moist air ahead of this frontal boundary throughout the Mid-Atlantic will offer an environment conducive for thunderstorms to potentially turn severe this afternoon, before cooler temperatures surge eastward this evening,” the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center advised.

New York’s odds of rain, likely after 5 p.m., were estimated at 60%. Only about a quarter of an inch may fall.

The nighttime low is expected to be a chilly 46 degrees.

On Friday, as the winds veer to the west-south-west, the high will top out around 60 degrees.

A cloud-clearing high pressure system settling into Canada should help bring at least partly sunny skies through Wednesday.

Daytime highs will slowly rise from the mid-50s on Saturday to 67 degrees by mid-week. At night, thermometers will fall to freezing, before easing their way into the mid-40s starting Monday.

“The temperature outlook through Saturday across the nation features a big cooldown across the East Coast on Friday and Saturday, with widespread below-average temperatures, while much of the western and central U.S. see a return of above-average temperatures reaching into the 60s and 70s by the weekend," the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said.