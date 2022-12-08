Long Island weather: Sunny and breezy, with highs around 50 degrees

Thursday’s sunshine should last until the weekend, when rain and even an early sign of winter — snow — are possible, before skies clear on Monday, the forecasters said.

Thursday's high should be around 50 degrees — about five degrees above average for December — and then daytime temperatures will retreat a bit, reaching the mid-40s.

At night, freezing temperatures are forecast. And by Monday, nighttime thermometers will start sinking into winter-like territory, reaching the mid- and upper 20s, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow chance this weekend

Thursday’s north wind could gust up to a brisk 14 mph. Wind speeds on Friday could reach 10 mph during the day, and twice that speed by the night.

Friday should end the work week with mostly clear skies, though by the afternoon some clouds could fight their way around the top of a high pressure system building in from the Great Lakes and eastern Canada, the forecasters said.

Saturday will be at least partly sunny, though eastern sections of the tri-state area can again expect clouds as a rain-creating low pressure system “approaches the Northeast coast” from the Canadian Maritimes, the forecasters said.

“There is also a slight chance of a brief light rain shower Saturday and Saturday night, but the forecast is expected to be mostly dry,” the weather service said.

Sunday’s odds of rain, mostly after 2 p.m., were estimated at 60%.

By Sunday night, any downpours “may then transition to predominately snow inland towards the Connecticut coast and predominately rain elsewhere,” the weather service said. Snow also could mix in along the coast, it added.

One of the weather service’s models determined Sunday’s “probability of seeing snowfall greater than one inch in the same period is less than 5% over the New York City metro (area) and Long Island.”

In contrast, there is a 55% to 70% probability that Orange County will get more than two inches of snow.

Monday will also begin with a slight chance — 50% — of rain and snow.

The forecast is fairly complicated, the forecasters explained.

A shortwave trough, a disturbance in the upper atmosphere that raises air ahead of it, will be coupled with two low pressure systems.

“These features will likely force the surface low to redevelop off the coast Sunday evening/night and then quickly shift away from the area Monday morning,” the weather service said.

Monday to Wednesday should be sunny, but another rain-causing low pressure system could arrive Wednesday night.