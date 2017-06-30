Long Island weather: Sun and clouds Friday

Heading into the July Fourth weekend, Friday looks to bring a mix of sun and clouds, but now Saturday sees a chance of showers, forecasters say.

“Warm, humid summertime weather going into the weekend,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. “We do have wet weather in the forecast, but no washouts.”

Look for highs Friday in the low 80s — more like the upper 70s for the East End — with rising humidity, according to Brian Ciemnecki, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

Temperatures and humidity should be about the same for Saturday, which has a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon, rising to 50 percent for the overnight hours, the weather service said in its forecast as of Thursday evening.

Unsettled conditions continue Sunday morning, with skies clearing and bringing some sun and clouds for the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s are in the forecast.

Monday and Tuesday — which is Independence Day — are both likely to have sunny skies with temperatures rising to the low- to mid-80s.