Long Island weather: Storm to bring rain, gusty winds, possible flooding

Increasing clouds Thursday herald an approaching storm — but unlike other parts of the state, Long Island can likely expect mostly rain.

However, do expect to get blasted by the wind.

“A period of easterly/northeasterly wind gusts of 30-35 mph is possible inland, with 35-50 mph gusts over coastal areas and the waters later Thursday into Friday morning,” the National Weather Service said.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday in Suffolk.

The rain will overspread the tri-state area from the south and west Thursday, likely holding off until 4 p.m. It should then continue through Friday night.

“The storm really gets going tonight and Friday as the low move off the middle Atlantic coast and moves towards the region...By Friday late morning and afternoon, while the precipitation is expected to continue, the intensity starts to weaken,” the weather service said.

Aside from having to cope with a chilly rain, one of the main hazards the weather service outlined for Long Island was the risk that minor coastal flooding could arise in Nassau and western Suffolk, prompting it to issue a coastal flood statement that starts late Thursday night.

By Friday afternoon’s high tide, there is the potential for similar flooding — up to half a foot — in the Sound, as well as "isolated moderate coastal" flooding for the Island's southern bays.

After storm, sunny skies

What the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center calls a “potent winter” storm is heading east from the Plains, while “another low pressure center forms near the coast of the Carolinas and moves up the Eastern Seaboard.”

In the tri-state area, these forces will come into play later Thursday as a high pressure system moves out to sea.

“Along the coast, including the New York City metro, coastal Connecticut and Long Island, pretty much a plain rain event is expected," the weather service said.

However, it remains possible that the Island still could see at least a little snow, along with as much as one to two inches of rain.

As the coastal low pressure system heads northeast, colder air “wraps in behind,” the weather service said, so “light snow may mix in or changeover to all snow before ending.”

Thursday’s predicted daytime high of 45 degrees will limit any possible snow. And by 3 a.m. Friday, the weather service says temperatures will have begun rising, reaching 44 degrees. Friday’s expected daytime high is 50 degrees.

Snow, however, appears more likely in higher elevations — around 1,000 feet, for example, the forecasters said.

In the “far western portions of Orange County,” more than six inches could fall, they said.

And then a five-day sunny stretch begins, thanks to a cloud-vanishing high pressure system. Said the weather service: “Once the precipitation ends a prolonged tranquil period is expected into the middle of next week.”

Daytime highs will stick in the low 40s, before slowly retreating to the upper 30s by Tuesday. Nighttime lows will likely fall at least as low as the mid-20s.