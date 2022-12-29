Long Island weather: Mostly sunny, with highs in the 40s

Black ice may threaten motorists and anyone out and about until 8 a.m. Thursday, and sunshine mixed with clouds will last until downpours Saturday that — alas for New Year's Eve revelers — will continue through the night.

However, New Year’s Day on Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny, the National Weather Service said, as the rain-making low pressure system sailing in from the Tennessee and Ohio valleys should head to the Northeast more swiftly than first predicted.

Look for temperatures to remain balmy, with Thursday’s predicted daytime high of 48 degrees setting the low end of the range over the next seven days, with the expected New Year’s Day high of 53 — approximately 10 degrees above normal — the top end.

At night, thermometers will mainly retreat to just above freezing.

Mild air, the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center explained, is surging north around the high pressure system pushing into the Atlantic, so this possible “record warm territory” also could stretch into the blizzard-battled Great Lakes and Northeast.

For the tri-state area, the weather service said, this system delivering mild southwest winds “will result in warming temperatures to close out the week.”

Rainy revelry

After possible patchy fog on Thursday night, on Friday, the weather service said, “A good deal of sunshine can be expected, although some mid- and high level clouds are indicated."

By Friday night, however, clouds will start to work in, possibly followed by more patchy fog.

As the low pressure system tracks northeast, and an accompanying cold front approaches, the weather service said rain — not snow — will likely begins after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

“Most of the forcing comes in Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, so rain could become moderate to possibly briefly heavy at times,” the weather service said.

Just under an inch of rain is expected.

A high pressure cloud-clearing system will then begin ruling the tri-state area Sunday, as the departing low pressure system, coupled with that cold front, heads for the Canadian Maritimes.

“Rain showers end early for eastern parts of the Twin Forks as well as southeast Connecticut...Dry conditions return Sunday afternoon and remain through Monday night," the weather service said.

Offsetting the mild temperatures expected for Sunday, westerly winds will gust as high as 30 mph.

After a sunny Monday, the weather service said, “the next rain chances (will be) Tuesday through Wednesday next week.”