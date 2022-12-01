Long Island weather: Warmer and clear

After a chilly and breezy first day of December, Long Islanders can expect warmer and, except for Saturday, drier weather in the next few days.

Thursday night was predicted to be mostly clear, but with a frigid low temperature of around 28 degrees.

But Friday will be sunny with a high temperature near 52 degrees, the National Weather Service said Thursday evening. The normal high for Dec. 2 in Islip is 48 degrees.

Also, Friday a 5 mph to 8 mph wind will come out of the southwest by the afternoon.

Clouds are expected to move in Friday night and rain and high winds will be on tap again Saturday. Gusts up to 43 mph are possible. Highs Saturday will be near 59 degrees and the chance of precipitation is 90%, according to the weather service.

"High pressure remains over the area through Friday night, before giving way to a fast-moving cold front Saturday. High pressure follows for Sunday and Monday," the weather service forecast said.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be mostly sunny, with predicted highs of around 45 degrees and 50 degrees.

There is a 50% chance of rain Tuesday, when highs are predicted to be about 55 degrees.

Wednesday has a 30% chance of rain but otherwise should be partly sunny, with highs near 53 degrees.