Long Island weather: Sunny with highs in the 40s

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be sunny and mild, followed by a powerful storm that could bring as much as three inches of rain, winds possibly topping 50 mph and perhaps a few snow showers.

The storm, forecast to arrive Thursday night, could last through Friday night.

And then artic cold arrives — though at least, the National Weather Service predicts sunny skies from Saturday to Monday.

Ahead of the storm, daytime thermometers will linger around the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, then soar to 52 degrees on Thursday and 58 on Friday.

They then descend dramatically, with highs only climbing to around freezing over the weekend, partly offset by sunshine.

At night, expect lows around freezing until Thursday, when a warm front will raise temperatures as high as 50 degrees as the night wears on.

That will be quite a contrast to the nighttime lows predicted from Friday to Sunday, which are expected to be in the teens.

Coastal flooding possible

The coming storm should be mostly a rain event, according to forecasters.

“Any winter weather ahead of the system would be real brief at the onset and limited to northwest of New York City Thursday,” the forecasters said, predicting “very little to no snow accumulation is expected as temperatures rise quickly during the morning.”

Coastal dwellers can expect two to four feet surges during Friday’s morning high tide, which could cause “widespread moderate to localized major coastal flooding along the South Shore of Long Island,” the weather service warned.

Minor to locally moderate coastal flooding is also possible Friday night.

The strongest wind gusts are expected on Friday and the wind chill could be mighty, thanks to that dramatic plunge in temperatures.

“The strong winds could lead to potential power outages from the Midwest to the Northeast,” the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center cautioned.

The forecasters warned, "With such a large and powerful storm system impacting a majority of the nation during one of the biggest travel weeks of the year, it is imperative that travelers check the latest forecast before venturing out."