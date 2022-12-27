Long Island weather: Cold, with wind chill in the teens and 20s

The work week will be rain-free, with warming temperatures — but expect a soggy New Year's Eve.

At least the unusually mild temperatures — with highs in the low 50s expected Saturday and Sunday — rule out snow for the New York metropolitan area.

“Confidence remains on the high side that the weekend system remains an all-rain event for the area,” the National Weather Service said.

On Tuesday, meanwhile, morning clouds will give way to sunshine and the high for the day will be 36 degrees. But with west winds topping out around 13 mph, it could feel like 15 to 25 degrees.

Clear and cold define Tuesday night.

“Lows Tuesday night will range from around 20 inland, to around the freezing mark across New York City,” the weather service said.

After that, look for daytime highs to rise from 44 degrees on Wednesday to 54 by New Year’s Day on Sunday, which is around 10 degrees above normal.

At night, Wednesday’s low of 31 degrees will be the coldest, with thermometers gradually rising into the low 40s by the weekend, the weather service said.

No rain is expected until Saturday, when the odds of precipitation are 50%, thanks to a ridge —an elongated stretch of high pressure in which falling air keeps vapors from rising and condensing — perched over the northeast.

And another high pressure system is “anchored over the (the) southeastern United States,” the weather service said.

And then a rain-creating low pressure system will swing in from the Southern Plains.

“While Saturday will be relatively warm, clouds will thicken and lower through the afternoon, and with a warm front to the south,” the weather service said, downpours will reach this area.

As that low pressure pattern heads northeast, the “heavier precipitation looks to fall overnight, into Sunday morning,” the weather service said. The nightime odds of rain are 70%; Sunday's are 60%.

Around an inch of rain may fall before the system departs for the ocean by Sunday afternoon.

Then, expect temperatures to dip again.

The weather service, using the term for the way winds can bring in new systems, added: “Cold air advection behind the departing system on Monday will bring high temperatures back down into the 40s with gusty northwest winds and clearing skies.”