Long Island weather: Rainy, with highs in the upper 50s

Rain will likely start Tuesday afternoon, but unusual warmth pretty much rules out any wintry mix — until possibly this weekend.

The rain could last through Wednesday night. Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday, but showers, which might start off as light snow, are possible Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 50s Tuesday through Thursday, but daytime readings will start to slide into the upper 40s on Friday, and nighttime lows will drop to around freezing.

Late rain

The “extensive frontal boundary” bringing Tuesday’s downpours is arriving more slowly than first expected, with as much as ¾ of an inch of precipitation falling.

“Towards afternoon steady rain will attempt to work in from the west, but much of this steadier rain is likely to hold off until the evening further west and closer to midnight further east,” the weather service said.

There is a 90% chance of rain Wednesday, and another half an inch of precipitation might fall. Those chances then decline to 60% that night, and there is only a slight chance of showers after 8 p.m.

“Drier and noticeably cooler (air) begins to work in late at night and towards daybreak as temperatures fall back mainly into and through the 40s,” the weather service predicted.

Look for mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday, as a cloud-erasing high pressure weather pattern will briefly nose in from north of the New York metropolitan area, the weather service said.

North winds could gust up to 25 mph, a lingering effect of that departed frontal system.

And it could be quite chilly in some spots on Thursday night: “Lows will fall below freezing north and northwest with upper 20s in some spots, and 30s elsewhere,” the forecasters said.

Rain could return Friday night — the odds are 30% after 8 p.m. — and Saturday could also be damp, with a 40% chance during the day and then easing back to 30% that night.

Only rain is predicted for most of the tri-state area.

But, the weather service said, “Thermal profiles do continue to indicate some light snow potential as the predominate precipitation type at the precipitation onset mainly across the interior into early Saturday."

It added, “Any light snow should change to all rain for the entire area by daytime on Saturday.”

The showers will spring from a shortwave trough, a disturbance in the upper atmosphere that can lift air ahead of it, arriving from the Central Plains, which “gets absorbed by a larger upper low heading to the south from Nova Scotia,” the weather service said.

The Midwest low pressure system, whose warm, rising air allows vapors to condense, should slip just south of the New York area by early Saturday, and by Sunday, should become part of the broader system in the western Atlantic.

“Eastern Long Island and southeastern Connecticut may continue to see some light shower activity into Sunday associated with the western periphery of the offshore low, but confidence is low this far out,” the weather service said.

Sunday’s skies should be cloudy, and Monday’s at least partly sunny. The forecasters said: “High temperatures will be at or below normal through the weekend, with a slight warmup expected ... early next week."