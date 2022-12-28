Long Island weather: Sunny, with highs in the 40s

Wednesday’s sunshine will stick around until New Year’s Eve on Saturday, when showers are expected.

And southwesterly winds, brought by a high pressure system off the Mid-Atlantic coast, will slowly raise thermometers, the National Weather Service said.

So Wednesday’s predicted daytime high of 44 degrees, with winds reaching 15 mph, will be topped by Sunday's high of 54 — approximately 10 degrees above normal. Highs will also be in the low 50s Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday's forecasted low at night of 33 degrees will be about the chilliest, with temperatures climbing to the upper 30s throughout the week.

That surprising warmth, the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said, stems from some of the same factors expected to thaw the blizzard-devastated swaths of the nation, as winds arising in the Gulf of Mexico “quickly kick out any lingering arctic air.”

Rainy New Year's Eve

No snow plows should be needed in the tri-state area for the coming end-of-the-year storm.

“Confidence continues to be high in that any precipitation with a frontal system late Saturday into Saturday night will be plain rain,” the weather service said.

Estimating Saturday’s night’s chances of rain at 80% — but Sunday’s now at just 30%, about half its initial forecast — it added: “The bulk of the showers look to come Saturday evening into Saturday night,” as the downpours should travel swiftly through the New York metropolitan area.

"A significant rainfall is unlikely," the weather service said.

Sunday should become increasingly clear as the frontal system shifts to New England and southeast Canada.

A cloud-clearing high pressure system then delivers a sunny Monday.

By Tuesday, however, what the weather service calls another “rain-maker” could arrive, with the odds assessed at 30%.