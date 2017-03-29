Long Island weather: Wednesday brings sunshine, highs in 50s

After a stretch of rainy, unsettled weather, Long Island gets a sunny Wednesday with highs in the 50s.

As of just before noon, the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 51 degrees, with partly cloudy skies and north winds at 20 mph, gusting to 26, the National Weather Service reported.

Wednesday night looks to be mostly clear with lows in the low 30s.

Thursday is expected to warm up to around 50 degrees, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said, with mostly sunny skies.

But rain looks to be making a comeback for Friday.