Long Island weather: Fog and rain, with highs in the upper 50s

Wednesday starts with fog, and at least light rain may fall for 24 hours, but the standout feature for the day will be the unusual warmth.

“Temperatures today will be fairly steady with highs in the upper 50s with some coastal locations possibly hitting 60s,” the National Weather Service said.

December’s high temperature is usually quite a bit chillier: The average high is 44 degrees, according to weather service records for Islip that date back to 1963.

By Thursday, the New York region will enter a dry patch, with no downpours predicted until Saturday.

Highs should be in the low 50s Thursday but then temperatures over the next week will remain strikingly mild, with the mid-40s predicted during the days and around freezing at night.

Due to a "meandering front,” possible record high minimum and even a few maximum high daily temperatures might be set from the southeast to the mid-Atlantic and New England states, the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

Clearing skies

Wednesday’s rainfall may add up to as much as half an inch of precipitation, and afternoon thunderstorms are possible.

“Additional showers are expected to develop through the day,” forecasters said. “The best chance to see more persistent showers will be the eastern portions of the area.”

The skies should clear by dawn on Thursday, and an arriving high pressure system will bring "brisk" north winds with speeds of 15 to 20 mph, the weather service said.

Thermometers will go down into the upper 20s and 30s that night.

Friday’s sunshine will precede clouds on Saturday.

“Light precipitation cannot be completely ruled out” on Saturday, especially for Long Island’s East End and southeast Connecticut, the weather service said.

Sunday’s chances of rain are 30%, thanks to shortwaves — disturbances in the atmosphere that can raise air ahead of them.

How soggy the tri-state’s Sunday becomes hinges on how those shortwaves interact with another low pressure system perched over the Canadian Maritimes.

Right now, the weather service said, anticipate “generally plain rain at the coast and a wintry mix inland, mainly Sunday night into early Monday morning.”

At least partly sunny skies return Tuesday and Wednesday, as another cloud-banishing high pressure pattern reaches the New York metro region.