Record-setting warmth possible on LI today

Forget the mittens, let alone the coats: Wednesday could be hot enough to set records — but bring an umbrella for late afternoon rain.

Wednesday’s daytime high could soar to the low 60s on Long Island and up to 70 degrees in northeast New Jersey, the National Weather Service predicted, thanks to a warm front.

That would be as much as 30 degrees hotter than the normal high of around 40 for this day in January — and Islip’s record high for this day is 64, said James Tomasini, a weather service meteorologist, citing records that begin in 1963. That is also the record for Central Park. The record for Kennedy Airport is 62 degrees.

“All of these have a chance to tie or break today,” he said.

Much depends on the timing of the weather systems, with a cold front expected to replace a warm front in the New York area.

“The cold front is lagging behind, so we are in this nice, warm southwesterly flow. The cold front moves through later tomorrow,” Tomasini said. “That’s when we see some cooler temperatures getting back in here but it looks like we are still above-normal through the weekend.”

Further, whether any new temperature records are reached depends on whether the sun manages to break through the clouds.

Look for rain to begin around 4 p.m. Wednesday, with as much as half an inch falling until it winds down around midday on Thursday.

The near spring-like warmth will slowly retreat over the next week, with Thursday’s expected daytime high of 51 degrees sliding to the low 40s by the weekend. At night, thermometers will slip from Wednesday’s 45 degrees to around freezing by the end of the seven-day period.

Possibly showers may arrive Friday morning, due to a low pressure system forming around a frontal boundary to the south, the weather service said.

Storms now bringing snow to the Midwest and freezing rain to New England are complicating the New York metropolitan area’s forecast, “which really leads to timing differences remaining within the packets of energy moving across the continental United States,” the weather service said.

In the tri-state area, northwest winds may “help suppress or at least keep this system disorganized,” the forecasters said, though “some light, wintry precipitation mix cannot be ruled out late Saturday and Saturday night.”

The same risk arises late Sunday and Sunday night.

“Any of this low confidence precipitation over the weekend looks to be light and would likely be light snow/ snow showers further inland with a mix of rain and snow towards the coast," the weather service said.

Monday and Tuesday, however, should be bright and clear, thanks to a high pressure system expected to settle in, bringing “near seasonable temperatures,” the forecasters said.