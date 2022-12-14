Long Island weather: Cold and sunny today, coastal storm arrives tomorrow

Delightful autumn sunshine on Wednesday will precede a storm likely arriving by early Thursday afternoon that's expected to bring rain to most of the area — except the Lower Hudson Valley, southwest Connecticut and the far western portions of Orange County, where a few inches of snow may fall.

The predicted daytime high for Wednesday is 38 degrees but the wind chill will make it feel like 15 to 25. Stiff wind gusts could sweep along as fast as 26 mph, the National Weather Service said.

High winds should also be the storm’s main threat: 45-mph gusts are possible along the coasts from late Thursday to Friday.

Those winds can also create surges, and minor to moderate flooding is predicted for the back bays on Long Island’s South Shore.

About one inch of rain may fall.

The storm will continue through Friday and then New Yorkers can anticipate mostly sunny days from Saturday to Tuesday, the forecasters said.

Aside from Wednesday, daytime temperatures over the next seven days will drift around the low 40s. At night, mainly look for readings just below freezing, though parts of the interior could see lows in the teens.

Coastal storm on the way

The sky-clearing high pressure system delivering Wednesday’s sunshine “noses into our area through tonight,” the weather service said.

It will be followed by a coastal storm arising in the southeastern states, with a deepening low pressure system riding up the mid-Atlantic coast, along with an approaching warm front.

“When the precipitation starts, there should be enough cold air in place resulting in a period of snow and sleet inland and rain,” the forecasters said.

However, the warm front will be pushing north, so any periods of freezing rain in the Lower Hudson Valley and northeastern New Jersey will be brief, they said.

While there is a “low chance” six inches of snow could fall in a few “isolated spots,” the weather service said: “It is mostly a rain event for the entire county warning area Friday late morning/early afternoon through about sunset.”

Possibly, areas north of the city might get some snow, mixed with rain, as the storm ends Friday night.

Any “leftover precipitation” should come to a quick stop by Saturday morning, the weather service said. It added: “An extended period of dry weather is likely as high pressure builds in slowly from the southwest this weekend into the first part of next week.”