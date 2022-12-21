Long Island weather: Sunny with highs around 40 degrees, ahead of storm

Well, at least New Yorkers can expect a sunny Christmas weekend, albeit an intensely cold one — but not snowy — once past the powerful Midwest storm that should arrive Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday — the start of meteorological winter — is forecast to be sunny, with a daytime high of 39 degrees.

But then, the tri-state area could get drenched with heavy rain — though it will be spared the ferocious blizzards and record-breaking cold forecast for 26 states, the National Weather Service and its Weather Prediction Center said.

“What better way to kick off the official start of astronomical winter than with numerous winter weather hazards impacting a majority of the nation?” asked the prediction center.

The storm, expected to run from Thursday afternoon through Friday, could bring as much as three inches of rain, and winds gusting up to 55 mph along the coasts. There is a chance of wind speeds nearly reaching 100 mph.

These forces could cause widespread to moderate local flooding and dune erosion.

A coastal flood watch will be in effect late Thursday night through late Friday for southern Nassau and eastern and southwest Suffolk, and from Friday morning through the afternoon for northwest Suffolk and northern Nassau.

“There is potential for two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying, vulnerable areas, which would result in numerous road closures and cause widespread flooding of low-lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront,” the weather service said.

Along the shorelines, 10- to 15-foot breakers can be anticipated e,specially across eastern Long Island, during high tides, which could erode the bases of dunes and cause overwashes.

“How widespread the major flooding will be on Friday morning will depend on the direction and strength of winds through the time of high tide,” the forecasters said.

A gale watch will run from Thursday evening through late Friday night, the weather service said.

And black ice could imperil holiday drivers as temperatures will plunge swiftly on Friday, sliding down to the teens at night.

Thursday’s predicted daytime high of 54 degrees will help ensure little if any snow arrives, however.

Cold Christmas

The intense cold expected to arrive Friday will continue through the Christmas weekend, with daytime temperatures only rising to the mid-20s and nighttime temperatures sliding into the teens. Then Monday, temperatures will begin ascending to above freezing, the forecasters said.

However, it will feel even colder, with a wind chill of 15 degrees on Saturday. Christmas Day on Sunday will be almost as cold.

Christmas Eve on Saturday night will also be bitterly cold, with a wind chill of -5 to 10 degrees, the weather service said.