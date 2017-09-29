Long Island weekend weather: Early fall feel with highs in 60s

It’s starting to feel like early fall — at least for now.

Friday’s temperatures, with highs in the upper 60s, will be lower than they have been in recent days and more in line with a normal September, forecasters said.

Then, it looks like somewhat of a 50/50 weekend, weather-wise, with chances of rain for Saturday and sunny skies for Sunday, forecasters say.

Saturday brings a 50 percent to 60 percent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day and nighttime hours, the National Weather Service said. Look for temperatures to head up to the mid- to upper 60s, more akin to normal, which is around 68 to 69 degrees for this time of year.

“For all the fall lovers ... get ready to enjoy some cooler weather, at least for several days,” said Matt Hammer, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. This, following a string of warmer-than-normal muggy days.

Sunday is expected to see highs of around 68 degrees.

And, for much of next week, Hammer says, “we see dry weather, sunshine and temperatures back in the 70s!”

Indeed, the Climate Prediction Center is indicating an 80 percent to 90 percent chance for above normal temperatures for Oct. 4 to 8.

Though it’s too early for specifics, parts of the area at some point could get “well into the 70s,” said Jay Engle, weather service meteorologist in Upton.