Long Island weather: A cold start to Christmas week

Cold and windy weather is in the forecast for the next few days before winter officially comes to Long Island on Wednesday.

“It’s going to be brisk and seasonably chilly right through Wednesday,” said Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s, according to the weather service. Wind chill values Sunday night through Monday night could have the air feeling as cold as 20 degrees.

Monday is forecast to be mostly sunny with the high just under 40, but with the wind making it feel colder. Monday night's low will dip to about 27. Then both Tuesday and Wednesday look clear with the high right around 40 and lows in the mid 20s, the weather service said.

Rain arrives Thursday afternoon when the day’s high should reach about 50 degrees with the low at night dropping to about 40. The rain is expected to continue until Friday night when it could end as a wintry mix, Engle said. The chance of precipitation on Friday stands at 80%, but the day will be warmer than usual with the high potentially in the mid-50s.

Then for the weekend, which will be Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the forecast calls for cold weather but no snow.

“Right now, we’re not thinking white Christmas,” Engle said.