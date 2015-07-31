Warm temperatures with lower humidity to continue through weekend

Yes, it might get warm this weekend, but let's hear it for continuing lower humidity.

Following MacArthur Airport's hitting 90 on Friday, temperatures Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s, with mostly sunny skies, said David Stark, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton. The East End and areas right on the coast could be a few degrees cooler, he said.

Humidity, though, will stay on the low side, similar to Friday, he said.

On Saturday, there's a small chance for a stray shower but otherwise dry, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer. On Sunday, it's nice and sunny, and that carries over into Monday too, he said.