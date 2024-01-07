Long Island escapes worst of snow but rain, wind by Tuesday

A weekend winter storm across the Northeast had barely a glancing blow for Long Island, with just a coating of snow mixed with an icy rain Sunday. More of both were forecast overnight before clear skies return Monday.

As of late Sunday, Calverton had received the most snow in Suffolk County, — 1.2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. In Nassau County, Herricks and Manhasset Hills were tops with 0.5 inches each.

Monday's sunny forecast will only be a brief respite. Another strong storm, but without the chance of snow, is forecast to hit Long Island on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain, powerful gusts and a chance of flooding at night, the weather service said.

The Atlantic Ocean's moderate temperatures were key to keeping the weekend precipitation as mostly rain for Long Island, forecasters said.

However, the storm dumped as much as 8 inches to a foot of snow in areas north and west of New York City, as well as parts of Connecticut.

Temperatures are forecast to fall to about 29 degrees overnight with a 30% chance of a mix of snow and rain before a gradual clearing into Monday, the weather service said.

Drivers should be prepared for possible icy roads early Monday morning, said Dominic Ramunni, a meteorologist with the weather service.

That is “something folks should keep in mind if they’re headed out tomorrow morning for their commute,” Ramunni said Sunday. “We could see a few ice patches as we go through the Monday morning commute before temperatures warm up.”

The high Monday will hit 41, dipping to 29 at night under mostly clear skies.

A high-wind watch goes into effect Tuesday night for Long Island with southeast winds between 30 and 40 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph. The high Tuesday will top out at 51 with the heaviest rain after 4 p.m. and continuing through the night when the low dips to 49, the weather service said.