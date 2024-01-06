Rain and a little snow heading for Long Island this weekend

While other parts of the tri-state region brace for significant snowfall accumulation, Long Islanders might see a coating of it this weekend as a coastal storm delivers mixed precipation, forecasters said.

The wet mix of snow and rain is expected to start after 4 p.m. Saturday but flurries are not expected to stick around. Meanwhile, the storm is expect to dump anywhere from 6 inches to a foot of snow areas north and west of New York City.

On Long Island, Saturday afternoon temperatures will hit a high of 43, turning the snow into rain by Saturday evening , according to Bill Goodman, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

Saturday wind chill values will be between 25 and 35. It will also be gusty, with winds blowing at 18 to 24 mph.

Precipitation will continue overnight and by Sunday afternoon, temperatures will drop into the 30s, making another chance of snow possible. But Long Island will likely see less than half an inch of the fluffy white powder, according to Goodman.

“It’s not really going to be much snow for us," Goodman said, adding that the only surprise could come in some areas of Nassau and Suffolk, which have have a slight chance of up to an inch of snow.

"If the precipitation comes in quickly and comes in heavily enough there could be a quick shot of snow for the North Shore in Nassau and Western Suffolk," Goodman said.

Still, Long Islanders should be careful on the roads, he said.

The town of Riverhead issued a travel advisory warning residents of up to 1.5 feet of flooding in vulnerable areas near the bay, riverfront and the Long Island Sound from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday. The shoreline might also experience coastal flooding, according to an advisory, especially during early Sunday high tides, Goodman said.

The last time Long Island had more than an inch of snow was last March 14 when 1.4 inches dropped at Islip.

Monday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 42.

Another storm is anticipated to hit the region on Tuesday, bringing more rain and a possibility flash flooding at night, according to John Murray, NWS meteorologist, who expects more details in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Check back for updates on this story.