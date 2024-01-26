Long Island winter storm to bring rain, not snow, this weekend

Another winter storm is moving into Long Island and New York City, but the system will continue a trend of mostly rain, instead of snow, for the region.

“It’s going to be more wet than white,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Dominic Ramunni. “Unfortunately for the snow lovers along the coast, temperatures should remain in the 30s and 40s Saturday night and Sunday afternoon bringing mostly all rain.”

The low pressure system is expected to move over Long Island Saturday night from the mid-Atlantic. The storm should bring a light, but steady rain Saturday night and linger through most of the day Sunday afternoon.

“Most of Sunday looks wet, with a steady light to medium rain and temperatures in the lower 40s in the city and Long Island,” Ramunni said. “Perhaps as it moves to the east, enough cold air could create a few flakes Sunday night.”

The forecast calls for rain to continue through Monday morning, possibly mixing with snow before tapering off with little to no accumulation.

There’s a greater chance for light accumulation in the lower Hudson Valley and southern and inland Connecticut, but the wet snow shouldn’t reach more than an inch or two, Ramunni said.

Temperatures are currently running about 10 degrees above normal, in what is generally the coldest part of the year, according to weather service records.

“We’re not expecting a classic winter storm from this system,” Ramunni said. “We’ve reached the bottom of winter as far the weather books are concerned. February is usually the snowiest month, so we can’t say winter’s over just yet.”