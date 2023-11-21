Rain, wind coming Tuesday night and into Wednesday; prepare for travel woes

Thanksgiving travelers should prepare for a wet, windy Wednesday with the potential for a range of headaches on the roads and at airports.

But Thursday's holiday should be much better, particularly if you plan to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, with a forecast of sunshine and a high of 53.

The National Weather Service predicts the strong gusting winds forecast for Wednesday will die down just enough Thursday to allow the Macy's famous balloons to fly in sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

Rain and wind, however, will be complicating pre-holiday travel in the region.

"Total rainfall from late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning is expected to be a widespread 1 to 2 inches. This could lead to minor or nuisance flooding, with the heaviest rainfall expected after midnight Tuesday into early Wednesday." the weather service said in a storm report.

"Late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, gusty winds are expected, particularly along coastal areas," the weather service said. "This could lead to some wind-related impacts such as downed trees or power lines mainly across the coastal areas."

The weather service predicts winds of 16-21 mph overnight Tuesday, with gusts as high as 36 mph, will slow to 10-15 mph on Wednesday. By Thanksgiving Day, those winds will be around 18 mph with gusts of up to 29 mph — below the parade limit thresholds established in 1998.

Those rules mandate that sustained winds must remain below 23 mph and that wind gusts don’t exceed 34 mph, according to the NYPD, for the balloons to be airborne during the parade. The parade starts at 8:30 a.m.

There is also a coastal flood advisory for the South Shore overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning for "vulnerable locations" by the shoreline.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 99 flight delays and two cancellations reported for John F. Kennedy International Airport, 87 delays for LaGuardia, and 12 for Long Island MacArthur Airport, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware.com.

A gale warning is in effect from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Fire Island Inlet from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday and from Jones Inlet east from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

North Shore waters of Long Island Sound are under a gale warning from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.