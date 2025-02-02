Groundhog Day celebrations held across LI
The ceremonies included appearances and predictions from real groundhogs such as Malverne Mel, and Babylon Belle, a costumed character. NewsdayTV's Andrew Ehinger reports. Credit: Newsday Staff
The ceremonies included appearances and predictions from real groundhogs such as Malverne Mel, and Babylon Belle, a costumed character. NewsdayTV's Andrew Ehinger reports. Credit: Newsday Staff
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months