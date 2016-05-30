Memorial Day washed out by rain; some sun expected in afternoon

Long Islanders shouldn’t scrap plans for the backyard cookout or pool party just yet, but Memorial Day rain probably will make it a poor beach day, the National Weather Service said.

David Stark, a meteorologist at the service’s Upton office, said drier conditions across Nassau and Suffolk counties are possible Monday afternoon, perhaps salvaging some outdoor holiday celebrations.

“There’s a decent shot from mid- to late afternoon for the rain to let up,” Stark said. “It’ll be cloudy, and it won’t be a perfect day, by any means.”

Stark said conditions most likely rule out beach plans. “It’s not beach weather at all,” he said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said the break could run from about noon to 5 p.m.

Both Stark and Avery see morning fog also lingering into the early afternoon and then returning, along with the showers, in the early evening.

Avery said to expect rain after 5 p.m. and up through midnight.

Stark said the bulk of the heavy rain predicted for most of Monday moved across Long Island earlier than first expected. “A lot passed overnight and in the early morning, which is why we could see that lull in the afternoon,” he said.

Daily highs should be in the low 70s, with daily rainfall amounts between three-quarters and an inch, the service said.

Avery said good weather is ahead, especially Tuesday, which “will be summerlike — sunny by the afternoon with a daily high near 80.”