Mostly cloudy Sunday with chance of more rain in the afternoon, forecasters say

Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day for Long Islanders with scattered showers and areas of drizzle in the morning and some gradual improvement in the afternoon when there will be a 50-percent chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

"It'll be damp," Nelson Vaz, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service at Upton, said. "This afternoon there could be a couple of breaks of sun but basically it'll be a mostly cloudy day." Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Lows Sunday night will be in the lower 60s, Vaz said. "We should see partial clearing."

Bruce Avery, a News 12 Long Island meteorologist, said it will also be less humid than last week.

"We're starting off in a less humid air mass for the beginning of the week -- it'll be quite comfortable for sleeping," Avery said. "The middle of the week will be a little more humid, but it'll be warm and humid, not hot and humid."

Monday will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid-70s again and lows in the upper 50s. "We'll be drying out," Vaz said.

Sun returns again Tuesday promising a mostly sunny day with highs reaching the upper 70s to 80.

"But there'll be a frontal system approaching," Vaz said. "Tuesday night there'll be an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms."

Lows will be in the upper 60s Tuesday.

"On Wednesday the system starts to pull out," Vaz said. "There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the morning. There'll be some breaks of sun with highs in the upper 70s and at night gradual clearing with lows in the lower 60s," Vaz said. "We'll be drying out."

Highs will be in the upper 70s on Thursday with lows in the lower 60s.

Friday will see highs in the upper 70s to start the July Fourth weekend and it will be a dry day with partly sunny skies.

"It looks like there could be another weak frontal system approaching for Friday," Vaz said. It will be mostly cloudy at night when lows will be in the mid-60s.

What does it look like for the Fourth of July on Saturday? There may be some scattered showers dampening those barbecues and other outdoor activities.

It's a little too soon to be certain, Vaz said. "It's hard to say but there's a low probability of showers and highs could be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

"Long range it looks lovely with lots of sunshine," Avery said.