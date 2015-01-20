Dry and cold Tuesday, light snow expected by Wednesday night, forecasters say

Tuesday's weather will be dry and cold with partly cloudy skies, forecasters said, but the clouds will clump together and give way to light snowfall by Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning.

"We will be seeing increasingly clouds . . . getting more and more cloudy on Wednesday to start," said David Stark, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

He added that daytime temperatures Tuesday will not rise much above freezing, dipping into the 20s at night.

Stark said light snow is expected by Wednesday afternoon or early evening.

"That's when the snow chances generally increase," he said, adding that forecasters expect 1 to 2 inches to fall by Thursday morning, when the precipitation tapers off by about 6 a.m.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Stark said that the rest of the week will be dry and cold, much like Tuesday, with temperatures on Thursday and Friday hovering just above the freezing mark about 34 degrees, and dipping into the 20s at night.