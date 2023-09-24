Remnants of Ophelia to continue overnight into Monday with rain, wind, NWS says

Gusty winds and showers are in store for Long Island on Sunday as remnants of a weakening Ophelia continue to hit the area, forecasters said.

Although Ophelia, now a post tropical cyclone, made landfall in North Carolina on Saturday, its vestiges continue to lash Long Island with rain, strong wind gusts and rip currents, the National Weather Service said.

Eastern Suffolk County is under a coastal flood advisory, while south-facing beaches are still in a high-surf advisory, forecasters said. On the coast, easterly winds are expected to peak around 30 mph Sunday, dropping slightly overnight before picking up again Monday, hitting around 35 mph. Inland, the wind will be less.

On Sunday, the Town of Riverhead issued a weather and travel advisory, saying, "Minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected."

“If you are in a flood-prone area, keep a close watch during tonight’s high tide cycle around 8 p.m.,” the advisory added.

The wet weather is expected to continue into Monday, bringing another inch-and-a-half of rain by Monday evening. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid-60s.

“Chances of rain decrease tomorrow afternoon,” said National Weather Service meteorologist James Tomasini.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be dry.