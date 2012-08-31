Ozone advisory in effect on LI

An ozone advisory for Long Island is in effect Friday until 11 p.m., according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the state Department of Health.

Such advisories are issued when meteorologists forecast ozone levels above an Air Quality Index value of 100, which indicates a greater health concern, according to a DEC news release issued Thursday.

Friday's forecast includes hot, humid weather, with humidity levels expected to be 80 percent or higher, the National Weather Service said.

Children, those doing vigorous outdoor work and activity and those with respiratory disease, such as asthma, are advised to limit strenuous outdoor activity from afternoon to early evening when ozone levels can be highest, the release said.

Learn more at the DEC hotline at 800-535-1345 and on the DEC and health department websites: www.dec.ny.gov and www.health.ny.gov/environmental/outdoors/air/ozone.htm.

With Gary Dymski