Summer pet care tips: Keep them inside, out of the heat

If the weather is too hot for you, it’s too hot for your pets.

That’s the message from veterinarians and experts who are urging owners to keep their four-legged friends inside and cool during the extreme heat expected Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s all three days on Long Island, with heat indexes even higher than that.

“Do not leave your dog outside unattended in this heat,” said Dr. Brian Collins, a veterinarian with the Cornell Riney Canine Health Center. “And never leave your dog in a hot car.”

Collins said owners also should be aware that hot sidewalks and pavements can pose hazards to pet paws. Also check the temperature of water that has been sitting in kiddie pools and hoses.

Pets that are overweight or have existing health conditions need to be carefully watched when temperatures soar.

Long Islanders who feed colonies of feral cats should provide ample water and check all traps to make sure no animals are left out in the heat, advises the Nassau County SPCA.

The agency also said pet owners should be aware of any signs of heatstroke such as lethargy, heavy panting, difficulty breathing, thick saliva, drooling, vomiting or diarrhea.

During the hottest part of the day, bring dogs and cats inside the house and let them rest in a cool area, the Suffolk County SPCA recommends. The agency also reminded owners that tethering a dog outside in temperatures over 90 degrees in the county is against the law.

Collins said while dog owners should make unlimited water available, it doesn't mean dogs should be drinking nonstop. Overconsumption of water can affect the electrolytes in the body and even cause the brain to swell. This is especially important if dogs are drinking too much water by a pool, beach or lake.

"Walk your dog when it's cooler in the early morning and in the evening," Collins said. "Maybe just keep it to quick bathroom trips until the heat breaks. If they really need exercise, find an air-conditioned site that allows pets, like a pet store, and take them there."