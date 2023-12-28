Overnight rains to continue through Thursday, making LI roads slick

Slick Long Island roads are making for a difficult morning commute Thursday, with forecasters saying the rain will continue through the day and into the evening.

The showers caused minor flooding issues, including a temporary closure in Woodmere at the of intersection of Peninsula Blvd. and Lafayette Drive, Nassau police said.

In addition, The intersection of Gnarled Hollow Road and Lower Sheep Pasture Road in East Setauket, as well as on Sagtikos Parkway northbound at Exit S2 — Crooked Hill Road; Pilgrim Psychiatric Hospital, also reported minor flooding, officials said.

Shortly before 9 a.m., there were initial reports of flooding on Ocean Parkway that has closed the road in both directions at Gilgo Beach.

There were also reports of localized flooding on Route 111 in Islip and on Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore.

Rain is expected to continue through Thursday night into Friday with patchy fog, the National Weather Service said.

After Friday evening, residents can expect a fairly dry and partly New Year's Eve, with high temperatures in the low 40s.