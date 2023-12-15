Long Island weather forecast: Up to 3 inches of rain and 55-mph gusts possible Sunday

Wind gusts of up to 55mph and up to 3 inches of rain will hit Long Island this weekend, causing a perfect recipe for potential flooding.

A southern low pressure system will deepen as it tracks the region, bringing its heaviest expected rain of 2-3 inches, Sunday night through Monday morning, NOAA announced Friday.

Widespread minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible for vulnerable communities.

Southeast winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up of 45 to 55 mph will also pass along the coast Sunday night into Monday, which could cause some tree and powerline damage.

While Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 49 degrees, temperatures will increase as the storm comes in, with an expected high of 56 degrees on Sunday and 59 degrees on Monday.

Possible rain will continue through Tuesday, with a 30% chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm warning comes days after a powerful storm hit Long Island, topping at least 5 inches of rain and causing minor flooding reported on Jericho Turnpike near Elwood Road in Huntington, on the northbound Sagtikos State Parkway at Crooked Hill Road and in Queens on the Long Island and Van Wyck expressways, officials said.