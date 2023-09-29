Long Island can expect heavy rains Friday, with flood watch in effect

A flood watch is in effect for much of Long Island through Friday evening, with 3 to 5 inches of rain expected in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

"Excessive runoff will likely result in scattered to numerous instances of flash flooding in urban and poor drainage areas," the weather service said.

Parts of the North Shore, can expect as much as half a foot of inundation above ground level in areas "near the waterfront and shoreline around the times of high tide."

The North Shore will see waves of 2 to 3 feet and Orient Point will get heights of 3 to 5 feet, the weather service said, adding that beach erosion is possible.

Dave Radell, a weather service meteorologist, said early Friday morning there hadn't been any reports of flooding. The heaviest rains have been in parts of western Nassau — about an inch — with about a half-inch in Suffolk.

Friday’s low temperatures will be around 58, with a high around 63. Rain is expected to continue all day.

On Saturday rain is also likely, with a high around 65 and low around 56. On Sunday the skies will clear — with a high of 75 and a low of 60.