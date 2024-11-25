Forecasters: Rain likely for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Throngs of marchers and onlookers may be facing a soggy Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade through the streets of Manhattan Thursday.

The National Weather Service said the chance of rain has increased to 70% through the day Thursday.

Forecasters said the rain could begin as early as Wednesday night or slightly before daybreak and carry on into the morning Thursday, conditions that could also spell difficulty on the roads and at airports on the big travel holiday. Thursday's high temperature is expected to peak at about 50 degrees.

But there is also confidence the iconic Macy's balloons will fly. Brian Ciemnecki, a meteorologist with the weather service in Upton, said winds out of the northeast are expected to top out about 10 mph, well under the parameters set for the balloons to safely fly.

Sunny, dry weather is forecast to return Friday and into the weekend, with cooler temperatures, forecasters say.

After Monday's sun, rain is expected Tuesday before tapering off in the evening. Cloudy skies are expected to return Wednesday, with highs all three days approaching 50, forecasters said.