Overnight snow could bring hazardous commute Tuesday for LI

A light snowfall Monday night into Tuesday could create hazardous travel conditions for the morning commute in Nassau and western Suffolk, forecasters warned, adding that East End residents could see more rain than snow.

Total accumulations in Nassau could be as much as 2 inches, National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Ciemnecki said Monday.

Winds are expected to remain light and variable, he said.

Any snow could begin in Nassau between 6 and 7 p.m. Monday, though accumulations will start closer to midnight and then overnight into Tuesday, Ciemnecki said.

Suffolk residents, especially those on the East End, can expect more of a wintry mix of rain, snow and sleet, mostly due to slightly warmer temperatures.

“It's not going to be major,” Ciemnecki said of the snowfall predicted for Long Island. “There will be light snow overnight for a big hunk of Long Island, maybe around an inch to an inch-and-a-half of snow in Nassau, less in Suffolk. It'll be an annoyance. If you're driving, you're going to have to slow down — especially, on untreated roadways. But, I don't think we'll see a lot of snow.”

The weather service said conditions late Tuesday evening into the Wednesday morning commute could actually pose a greater threat to drivers, as melting snow and slush due to a more wintry mix and rain late Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon could freeze as temperatures plummet Tuesday evening.

That could lead to dangerous black ice conditions.

Temperatures Tuesday night are supposed to drop into the mid- to high teens — with a high of just 27 degrees expected Wednesday.

“You could definitely see black ice,” Ciemnecki said of Tuesday night and early Wednesday. “Any time the roads are wet in these kind of temperatures you're going to have to worry.”

The warmer surface conditions mean wind chill values, while cold, will not be as severe as possible late Monday and most of Tuesday, the weather service said.

Wind chills of between 20 and 25 degrees are expected Monday evening, while values will be between 20 and 30 degrees most of Tuesday.

But rapidly dropping temperatures late Tuesday will move wind chills into downright frigid territory, with the temperature expected to be just 19 degrees — or, less — across much of Long Island, with wind chills overnight Tuesday into Wednesday making it feel like it's 10-15 degrees.

The good news? Sunny skies and slightly warming temperatures are in store Wednesday, though the high will remain subfreezing at 27 degrees.

The bad news? Temperatures are expected to hover around the freezing mark for the remainder of the week, with daytime temperatures hanging around 32 degrees and overnight lows in the low to mid-20s most nights — though a low of just 18 degrees is expected overnight Friday into Saturday.

Ciemnecki said the forecast could change between now and Friday, but as of Monday, the weather service was calling for a 60% chance of snow Friday into Saturday, with blustery winds in the offing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.