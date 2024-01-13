Long Island gets up to 2 inches of rain from storm that's on its way out

While a coastal flood warning remains in effect for the South Shore, the rainstorm is moving off Long Island after dumping as much as 2 inches since Friday evening, forecasters said. Rainfall amounts during the storm's 12-hour period ranged from an inch to a little over 2 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. “The rainfall is coming to an end … right now it’s across the Twin Forks with not that much rain behind it. That steady rain is coming to a close,” said John Murray, a meteorologist at the NWS in Upton. Miller Place and Baiting Hollow saw a little over 2 inches during that period, Murray said. Islip had 1.31 inches of rain. Shirley saw 1.41 inches of rain. The coastal flood warning could bring as much as 2.5 to 3 feet of flooding in vulnerable areas like Lindenhurst, West Sayville and Fire Island. But that warning is not related to the rain, according to Murray. A series of storms has buffeted the South Shore, including one that came through earlier this week that left flooding, erosion and two new breaches on Fire Island. Bill Korbel, a NewsdayTV meteorologist, said on Friday that the rainfall totals “might be a little bit less” than Tuesday night's storm, which brought up to 3 inches to some places, but basically Long Island would “see the same thing.” Korbel said the storm was “moving pretty fast so the rain will be over before sunrise.” High tide on the South Shore — when up to 3 feet of coastline inundation and 12- to 17-foot waves are expected to be the highest — will be between 8 a.m. and noon Saturday, the National Weather Service said. The same areas flooded earlier this week will likely experience a repeat. “I’m very concerned about the entire shoreline, from Blue Point to Eastport,” said Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Dan Losquadro. “Our public safety and fire marshals haven’t had a chance to do a full damage assessment yet, and we know it’s only going to get worse. There is going to be very significant wave action and wind. Anyone along the bayside and on the South Shore is going to face coastal inundation again.” The repeated storms have left town crews throughout Long Island scrambling. “We really want people to be aware that the problem of coastal inundation is not one we can solve,” Losquadro said. “There is no pump that can pump the bay, Long Island Sound or the Atlantic Ocean. When this water comes up, like everyone else we have to wait for it to recede.” East Hampton Deputy Supervisor Cate Rogers on Friday said the town’s highway department was placing sand in two areas of Montauk that sustained the worst water intrusion from the most recent storm. Crews were depositing sand at the ocean-fronting intersection of South Edison Street and South Emerson Avenue as well as Otis Road near Ditch Plains Beach. “We’d like to give additional protection of those two areas, particularly since the beaches and fortifications were already weakened by the last storm,” she said. State personnel from the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services were on Long Island on Friday assessing damage from that storm, after Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine asked for help in getting federal disaster aid. The state also has been in talks with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after Gov. Kathy Hochul asked for an expedited review of emergency rehabilitation of sections of the coastline where the damage has been severe. George Gorman, state parks regional director for Long Island, said Gilgo Beach was the greatest concern, and crews added a wall of sand to close off the beach and made sure the flooding did not reach Ocean Parkway. Crews used heavy equipment to build a sea wall of sand on Jones Beach, in addition to sandbags around buildings there. Sand also has been added to protect Orient Beach State Park, which had minor erosion from recent storms. Another round of storms is predicted on Tuesday but this time, Korbel said, there is a “threat of snow.” Computer models were giving inconsistent reports so far. The picture should be clearer Sunday, Korbel said.

While a coastal flood warning remains in effect for the South Shore, the rainstorm is moving off Long Island after dumping as much as 2 inches since Friday evening, forecasters said.

Rainfall amounts during the storm's 12-hour period ranged from an inch to a little over 2 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

“The rainfall is coming to an end … right now it’s across the Twin Forks with not that much rain behind it. That steady rain is coming to a close,” said John Murray, a meteorologist at the NWS in Upton.

Miller Place and Baiting Hollow saw a little over 2 inches during that period, Murray said.

A sign on the Meadowbrook Parkway in Farmingdale alerts drivers to be careful. Credit: Jim Staubitser

Islip had 1.31 inches of rain. Shirley saw 1.41 inches of rain.

The coastal flood warning could bring as much as 2.5 to 3 feet of flooding in vulnerable areas like Lindenhurst, West Sayville and Fire Island. But that warning is not related to the rain, according to Murray.

A series of storms has buffeted the South Shore, including one that came through earlier this week that left flooding, erosion and two new breaches on Fire Island.

Bill Korbel, a NewsdayTV meteorologist, said on Friday that the rainfall totals “might be a little bit less” than Tuesday night's storm, which brought up to 3 inches to some places, but basically Long Island would “see the same thing.”

Korbel said the storm was “moving pretty fast so the rain will be over before sunrise.”

High tide on the South Shore — when up to 3 feet of coastline inundation and 12- to 17-foot waves are expected to be the highest — will be between 8 a.m. and noon Saturday, the National Weather Service said. The same areas flooded earlier this week will likely experience a repeat.

“I’m very concerned about the entire shoreline, from Blue Point to Eastport,” said Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Dan Losquadro. “Our public safety and fire marshals haven’t had a chance to do a full damage assessment yet, and we know it’s only going to get worse. There is going to be very significant wave action and wind. Anyone along the bayside and on the South Shore is going to face coastal inundation again.”

The repeated storms have left town crews throughout Long Island scrambling.

“We really want people to be aware that the problem of coastal inundation is not one we can solve,” Losquadro said. “There is no pump that can pump the bay, Long Island Sound or the Atlantic Ocean. When this water comes up, like everyone else we have to wait for it to recede.”

East Hampton Deputy Supervisor Cate Rogers on Friday said the town’s highway department was placing sand in two areas of Montauk that sustained the worst water intrusion from the most recent storm. Crews were depositing sand at the ocean-fronting intersection of South Edison Street and South Emerson Avenue as well as Otis Road near Ditch Plains Beach.

“We’d like to give additional protection of those two areas, particularly since the beaches and fortifications were already weakened by the last storm,” she said.

State personnel from the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services were on Long Island on Friday assessing damage from that storm, after Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine asked for help in getting federal disaster aid.

The state also has been in talks with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after Gov. Kathy Hochul asked for an expedited review of emergency rehabilitation of sections of the coastline where the damage has been severe.

George Gorman, state parks regional director for Long Island, said Gilgo Beach was the greatest concern, and crews added a wall of sand to close off the beach and made sure the flooding did not reach Ocean Parkway.

Crews used heavy equipment to build a sea wall of sand on Jones Beach, in addition to sandbags around buildings there. Sand also has been added to protect Orient Beach State Park, which had minor erosion from recent storms.

Another round of storms is predicted on Tuesday but this time, Korbel said, there is a “threat of snow.” Computer models were giving inconsistent reports so far. The picture should be clearer Sunday, Korbel said.