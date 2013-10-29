Rain, gusty winds likely by Friday

While there's a slight chance of showers in the coming days, Friday is expected to bring rain gusty winds and temperatures in the upper 60s, said Lauren Nash, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton.

Look for light showers Thursday, heavier overnight into Friday, with rain likely clearing out by Friday night, she said.

Around half an inch was expected for the Island as of Tuesday morning's forecast, she said.

Winds are also expected, with gusts of about 30 mph, diminishing Friday night, the weather service said.

Friday looks to be "gusty all day, kind of rainy and cloudy," Nash said.