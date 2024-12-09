Rain forecast for Long Island Monday; more rain, possible snow in week ahead

Rain and even snow is the forecast for the next four days, at least, with temperatures dipping into pre-winter chills by midweek and into the weekend.

The National Weather Service says there's a 100% chance of rain on Monday, with showers possible after 11 a.m. and the chance growing more certain later in the day into the overnight.

And, the weather service said, that rain should continue through Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures expected to drop from a high around 60 degrees Wednesday into the 30s Wednesday night, when there's a 100% chance of rain — which then could turn into a snowy mix.

Areas of fog also are possible Tuesday. A thunderstorm is possible Wednesday.

The forecast is calling for rain Monday with winds of 5-10 mph and a high of 51 degrees. Overnight rain and possible fog are predicted into Tuesday, with a high of 54.

The weather service said that while the temperature could soar into the low 60s Wednesday, storms "could produce heavy rainfall" with winds of 16-23 mph and gusts as high as 34 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s or low 30s, threatening snow, although little or no accumulation is expected.

Thursday could see a rain-snow mix before clearing skies bring some sunshine.

A high of just 40 is expected Thursday; Friday's high is expected to be about 35.

There's also a chance of snow Sunday, the weather service said.