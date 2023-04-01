Long Island weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m., warning Long Islanders of potentially severe weather on Saturday night.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/7DZZY4the3 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) April 1, 2023

Damaging winds are likely, with a risk of isolated tornadoes and large hail by early evening, according to a NWS advisory.

Scattered gusts could reach up to 65 mph and isolated hail could be as large as a quarter. The storm watch extends to parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

“Heavy downpours will be possible,” said John Cristantello, meteorologist at the weather service, on Saturday morning. “Just be on the lookout for the potential of strong winds, and hail will also be possible.”

The tornado must be spotted touching down on the ground to be confirmed, Cristantello said.

Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high of 49. Monday and Tuesday also are expected to be sunny with more rain predicted for Wednesday.

With Lorena Mongelli