'Damp and dreary' conditions on tap for Long Island into Friday with heavy downpours possible, NWS says

Once upon a midnight dreary? Expect at least that, Long Island.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service said a slow-moving low-pressure system likely will bring "damp and dreary" weather overnight Thursday into Friday — and could result in isolated heavy downpours and flooding in low-lying areas.

The weather service said there is a slight risk of excessive rainfall across a widespread area, from southern New Jersey to southern Connecticut, including the lower Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island, noting "any instances of potentially heavy rain are not anticipated to move quickly and could linger over the same region for hours."

As a result, the weather service has issued a coastal flood hazard message, in effect from Thursday evening through late Friday night, warning "the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline" along Peconic and Gardiners Bay, as well as the Peconic River, could see flooding. The weather service also warned "breaking waves" on the North Shore, some as high as five feet at Orient Point, could lead to beach erosion and flooding, as well as possible localized dune erosion.

"A conditional isolated-to-scattered flash flood threat exists if model scenarios depicting 3-to-5 inches of rainfall develops over the area," the weather service warned, adding that while confidence in that extreme scenario is "low," the storm system moving through the area is expected to bring at least 2-to-3 inches of widespread heavy rain to the area.

And, the weather service said, winds of 13-16 mph are expected — driving those "breaking waves," leading to coastal flooding.

At risk are low-lying coastal area in northwestern Suffolk, northeastern Suffolk, the North Shore in Nassau and Queens, forecasters said. Up to a half-foot of "inundation above ground level" is expected in vulnerable areas.

"Splashover bulkheads and dune structures may locally exacerbate flooding for shoreline roads and properties," the weather service said in a statement issued at 6:34 a.m. Thursday, adding: "Additional rounds of localized minor coastal flooding are possible during the times of high tide this weekend."

Forecasters are calling for a high in the low-to-mid 60s Thursday, with rain starting Thursday evening and then building overnight to what should be "heavy rain" on Friday.

The daytime high for Friday will be in the mid-60s.

Rain and strong, gusting winds could continue into Saturday, before clearing skies bring sunshine Sunday, when bright sun and a high in the low-to-mid 70s is being forecast.

A small-craft advisory is in effect for South Shore coastal waters, ranging from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Montauk Point, from now until Saturday at 8 p.m., the weather service said. Forecasters said seas of up to 9 feet are expected — driven by wind gusts that could be as high as 30 knots or 34.5 mph.