Long Island to see rain Monday, more on the way this week

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Rain Monday isn’t just a possibility, but a guarantee — the start of what could be a wild week of weather, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters predicted a 100% chance of rain Monday, followed by sunshine and temperatures into the mid-50s Tuesday. More rain is in the forecast Wednesday evening, with overnight temperatures dipping into the mid-30s Wednesday night and into the mid-to-upper 20s Thursday night. There’s even a chance of snow on Friday.

All of this began with cloud cover and rainfall Monday morning. Doppler radar showed clearing skies by about 11 a.m., but another band of rainfall is due later in the day, with heavier rainfall after 10 p.m., the weather service said. That rain will likely continue through the morning rush hour on Tuesday, before clearing skies bring a brief reprieve.

However, the weather service was calling for rain again Wednesday afternoon, likely after 1 p.m., and continuing into the overnight.

There’s a chance of snow — or, at very least, rain — before 10 a.m. Friday, that threat continuing throughout the day.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

