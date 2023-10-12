NWS forecasters: Long Island to get more rain Saturday and Sunday; local events to be impacted
Sun-filled skies Thursday and Friday figure to give way to yet another rain-filled weekend, with forecasters at the National Weather Service predicting rain is “likely” Saturday on Long Island — with a chance of showers and rain continuing through Sunday.
Records show that after raining for some portion of all four weekends in August, rain took a brief hiatus for the first three weekends in September.
But it has rained each of the past three weekends and now the weather service is calling for a 70% chance of rain Saturday, with showers before 2 p.m., rain likely after 2 p.m. and some precipitation continuing overnight into Sunday. There is a chance it will continue to rain straight through into Tuesday, forecasters said.
Rainfall of up to an inch is possible both Saturday and Sunday and is likely to impact a number of outdoor events.
All that nasty weather also figures to take the mild, late-summer weather we’ve had this week — including all those high-60s, low-to-mid 70s temperatures — and drive them into the ground, with a high of just 59 degrees called for Saturday and highs around 60 both Sunday and Monday.
About 9 a.m. Thursday, the temperature at Republic Airport in Farmingdale was nearing 60 degrees, headed to a possible high of 69 degrees, the weather service said. The humidity was at 90% with calm winds and a light breeze.
Sunshine-filled skies are on tap for Friday, the weather service said, though the high will be a more-autumnal 63 degrees.
Clouds begin to build overnight Friday into Saturday and rain is possible to start the day — with chances building as Saturday wears on, forecasters said.
There were no watches, warnings or alerts in effect Thursday.
